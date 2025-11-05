Duclair scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Duclair put the Isles up 1-0 early in the second period with a quick turnaround shot that beat Jeremy Swayman blocker side through a screen. At some point, we all need to give up on the idea that Duclair will ever be the winger he was in Florida in 2021-22. There he put up 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games. Duclair hasn't played a full season since 2015-16, and he's on his eighth franchise. He delivers in small spurts; throw him and his four points (three goals) in 13 games back on the wire.