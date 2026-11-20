Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Duclair has two goals and an assist over his last two games. The 31-year-old winger is in a bottom-six role but also has a power-play role to help support his offense. The Islanders have four quality lines now that their forward group is at full health, so Duclair has the potential to get shuffled up to a more prominent role at times. He's been a fine depth scorer with six goals, three helpers, 26 shots on net and 22 PIM over 21 appearances this season, though he also has a minus-8 rating.