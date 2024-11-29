Duclair (leg) has begun skating on his own, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reported Friday.
Duclair suffered a leg injury Oct. 19 against the Canadiens and was given a 4-6 week timeframe for his return. Saturday will mark the six-week mark and Duclair has yet to resume practicing with the Islanders. Duclair had a pair of goals and an assist in five NHL games before his injury.
