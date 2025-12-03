Duclair scored a goal Tuesday in 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

It stood as the game winner. Early in the third, Duclair poked the puck away from Pontus Holmberg to teammate Calum Ritchie, who quickly whipped it back to the winger. He one-timed it from the edge of the left circle and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy blocker side. It was Duclair's first goal since Nov. 4 (14 games; four assists). He has just four goals and five assists in 27 games this season, and he needs to be left on the wire. His opportunity to step into a scoring role on the Island simply hasn't worked.