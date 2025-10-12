Duclair scored a goal and had two shots on net in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Duclair scored his first goal of the season on a power play in the late stages of Saturday's second period. The 30-year-old's first season in Long Island was stymied by injuries a year ago, appearing in just 44 games. His 11-point output was a big step back from his 42-point outburst in 2023-24, but he is set for a much-improved role this season if he can stay healthy. Skating in the Islanders' top six on the left wing, Duclair is best left off fantasy rosters outside of deeper leagues for now, but his goal-scoring potential makes him a name to watch in fantasy moving forward.