Duclair scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Duclair's barrage of goals continues -- he has five of them over the last five games, accounting for nearly half of the Islanders' 12 goals in that span. The 30-year-old got the scoring started 2:38 into the game, but it was all Kraken after that. Duclair is up to 12 goals, 23 points, 62 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He's worth rostering in fantasy as long as his offense is hot.