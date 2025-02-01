Duclair (illness) isn't expected to play against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Duclair missed the morning skate and will sit out at least one game. He has registered four goals, four assists and 29 shots on net through 22 appearances this season. Pierre Engvall will replace Duclair in Saturday's lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Scores rare goal Friday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Picks up assist Saturday•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: First goal since return•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Assist in return from injury•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Off long-term injured reserve•