Durandeau was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Durandeau could make his NHL debut Monday against Boston, with Mathew Barzal (undisclosed) listed as day-to-day. The 24-year-old Durandeau has 13 goals and 20 assists in 48 games with AHL Bridgeport this season. He'd likely slot into a bottom-six role with New York.