The Islanders waived Durandeau on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Durandeau had 24 goals and 55 points in 68 AHL outings with Bridgeport last season. He also appeared in four games with New York, recording two PIM, nine shots, three hits and two blocks in that span. Unless another team claims the 24-year-old off waivers, Durandeau will probably start the 2023-24 campaign with Bridgeport.