Islanders' Arnaud Durandeau: Pens entry-level contract

Durandeau secured a three-year, entry-level deal from the Islanders on Friday.

Durandeau set career highs in goals (38), assists (35) and points (73) in his final year with QMJHL Halifax this season. Selected by New York in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming campaign in the minors with AHL Bridgeport, but could get a call-up sooner rather than later if he can transition his scoring touch to the NHL game.