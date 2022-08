Durandeau penned a two-year, two-way contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Durandeau has yet to make an NHL appearance, spending the previous three seasons playing with AHL Bridgeport. Last year, the 23-year-old winger recorded 15 goals and 22 helpers in 64 outings and could be in line to make his NHL debut if he continues to show an offensive touch. Still, Durandeau probably shouldn't be expected to become a full-time NHL roster player this year, limiting his potential fantasy value.