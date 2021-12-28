Czarnik was promoted to the taxi squad from AHL Bridgeport on Monday, per CBS Sports.

Czarnik has just three points in 10 NHL appearances over the last two seasons but he's tallied an impressive 48 points through 52 AHL games during that same span. Unless the Islanders get some skaters off the COVID-19 list in the coming days, the 29-year-old could be on the active roster for Wednesday's tilt with Detroit.