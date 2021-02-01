Czarnik was designated for the taxi squad Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders have the day off, and Czarnik could be called back up for their next game Tuesday versus the Sabres. The 28-year-old is expected to be a bubble player all year. Over 122 NHL games, he's posted 38 points and 20 PIM.
