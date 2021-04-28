Czarnik hasn't cracked the lineup for the Islanders since March 16.
The Islanders may be struggling to find the back of the net, but they know Czarnik is not the answer. It would likely take an act of god or presidential order to see him inserted into the lineup. Czarnik is nothing more than organizational depth at center at this point.
