Czarnik signed a two-year contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Czarnik spent most of the 2019-20 season in the minors, racking up 33 points in 31 games with AHL Stockton, but he also appeared in eight games with the Flames, picking up three points over that span. The 5-foot-9 forward will almost certainly spend most of the 2020-21 campaign with the Islanders' AHL affiliate, but he'll likely get the occasional call-up to the big club as well.