Czarnik was promoted from the taxi squad Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The Islanders sent three forwards back to the taxi squad in a corresponding move, so it looks like Czarnik will make his season debut in Sunday's game against the Flyers. The 28-year-old suited up in just eight NHL games last season, producing three points and firing nine shots on net.
More News
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Placed on waivers•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Pens two-year deal with Islanders•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Exits bubble•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Waived by team Wednesday•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Austin Czarnik: Sent out for conditioning assignment•