Czarnik was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Czarnik was called up as pregame injury insurance ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Flyers. He hasn't played an NHL game since March 16.
More News
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Recalled to active roster•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Joins active roster•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: In lineup Tuesday•