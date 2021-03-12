Czarnik was promoted to the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Czarnik was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game versus the Devils. The 28-year-old has only made two appearances for the Islanders in 2020-21.
More News
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Jettisoned to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Up to active roster•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Goes to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Rises to active roster•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Placed on waivers•
-
Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Pens two-year deal with Islanders•