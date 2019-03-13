Jenkins picked up a goal and added an assist in OHL Saginaw's 6-2 win over Sarnia on Tuesday.

A fourth-round selection (134th overall) of the Islanders in 2018, Jenkins has set career-highs in both goals (23) and points (58) this season for the Spirit. He has a decent amount of skill and can play all three forward positions, but there is real concern regarding Jenkins's foot speed. If he can improve in that area in the later stages of his junior career, the Isles have a legitimate prospect on their hands here.