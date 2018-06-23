Islanders' Blade Jenkins: OHL forward goes to Isles
Jenkins was drafted 134th overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
OHL Saginaw was able to woo Jenkins away from his commitment to the University of Michigan and the Spirit got their hands on a productive offensive player that is still learning the finer points of the game. Jenkins, along with having a terrific name, has shown an ability to play both center and wing. He's a good passer and has above-average finishing ability. Jenkins' struggles come away from the puck. He's not a great skater and he tends to get lost in his own zone defensively, often straying away from his assignment. He also doesn't think the game particularly well. Jenkins is probably better suited to play the wing where he will have less defensive responsibility. Jenkins' play away from the puck could easily improve with better coaching as a professional, but it will be a challenge for him to improve his foot speed.
