Horvat notched a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose.

Horvat set up Julien Gauthier's opening tally in the first period before adding a power-play assist on Brock Nelson's goal in the second. The 28-year-old Horvat now has points in four straight games, totaling two goals and four assists in that span. He's up to seven goals and 20 points overall through 23 contests this season.