Horvat scored a goal in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Horvat opened the scoring just 55 seconds into the second frame when he followed his own shot and stuffed in the rebound. It was his 16th goal of the season, which moved him into a tie for fifth in the NHL. Horvat now has a goal in each of his last two games (seven shots). He's flirting with a 50-goal pace, which would obliterate his career mark of 38, which he set in 2022-23 between Vancouver and Long Island.