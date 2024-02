Horvat scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Horvat tallied the game-winner midway through the extra frame Monday, one-timing a Mathew Barzal feed for his 23rd goal this season. Horvat came into the contest with just one goal and two points in his previous six games. He's up to 50 points (23 goals, 27 assists) through 57 games this season.