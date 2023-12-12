Horvat scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

After Morgan Rielly tied the game 3-3 with seven seconds remaining in regulation, Horvat buried a feed from Mathew Barzal on an odd-man rush 46 seconds into overtime, salvaging a 4-3 Islanders' victory. The goal extended Horvat's point streak to seven games -- he has five goals and 11 points in that span. After getting off to a slow start in New York following last season's trade from Vancouver, Horvat's had a strong campaign so far, tallying 10 goals and 25 points through 26 games.