Horvat scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Horvat set up a Mathew Barzal goal in the first period, and his linemate returned the favor on Horvat's second-period marker. Since the start of January, Horvat has a solid 12 points through 15 outings. The first-line center is up to 21 tallies, 26 helpers, 153 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances. He's on pace to reach 70 points for the second year in a row.