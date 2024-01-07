Horvat notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Horvat set up Mathew Barzal's goal in the first period, which required video review to confirm. Those two forwards have gelled on the top line lately, with Horvat racking up 23 points over 17 contests since the start of December. For the season, the 28-year-old center has 16 goals, 23 helpers, 112 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 38 appearances. His scoring pace looks more sustainable this year -- he's shooting 14.3 percent compared to the 16.6 percent mark he had in 2022-23.