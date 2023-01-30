The Canucks traded Horvat to the Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a first-round draft pick Monday.

Horvat is in the midst of a career year and was one of the top names on the trade market this season. He's racked up 31 goals (tied for his career best) and 54 points through 49 games this season, with 18 of those points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old will likely slot in as the Islanders' second-line center under Mathew Barzal while seeing time on the top power-play unit. Horvat is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.