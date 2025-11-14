Horvat logged two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Horvat is on a seven-game point streak composed of six goals and five assists. He's earned four of those 11 points on the power play. The 30-year-old center is getting back to peak form after he was held under the 70-point mark in each of the previous two campaigns. This season, he's up to 12 goals, 10 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances. He's earned eight of his points on the power play, which is already better than his output with the man advantage last year (seven points).