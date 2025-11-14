default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Horvat logged two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Horvat is on a seven-game point streak composed of six goals and five assists. He's earned four of those 11 points on the power play. The 30-year-old center is getting back to peak form after he was held under the 70-point mark in each of the previous two campaigns. This season, he's up to 12 goals, 10 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances. He's earned eight of his points on the power play, which is already better than his output with the man advantage last year (seven points).

More News