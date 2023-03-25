Horvat recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The former Canucks captain averaged 3.2 points per 60 minutes through 49 games with Vancouver prior to his trade to the Isles, which was far and away the best stretch of his career. However, the change of scenery has been rather challenging for Horvat. He has five goals and the same number of assists through 21 games with the Isles. which is a far cry from the pace that he'd been on previously. Horvat has a career-worst shooting percentage (8.1) with his new team, and the absence of Mathew Barzal (lower body) renders the top line that Horvat centers much less of a threat.