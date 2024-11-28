Horvat posted an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Horvat snapped a five-game point drought, though he has gone nine games without a goal, earning just three assists in that span. It's clear Horvat's offense has suffered with the absences of his season-opening linemates, Anthony Duclair (leg) and Mathew Barzal (upper body). Neither of their returns are imminent, so Horvat will have to focus on doing what he can for now. The 29-year-old center has contributed 15 points, 69 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances.