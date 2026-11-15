Horvat (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's game versus the Ducks, but head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have any information on the center's injury, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Horvat had a power-play goal and an assist prior to his exit, giving him 20 points over 19 contests this season. His injury occurred when he crashed into the boards late in the third period, and it's possible he was just shaken up. The Islanders also had a 6-2 lead, meaning there was no need to risk further damage that late in the game. At this point, Horvat is day-to-day but should be seen as probable to play Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets.