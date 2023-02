Horvat signed an eight-year, $8.5 million AAV contract extension with the Islanders on Sunday.

Horvat, who was acquired last Monday from Vancouver, will now be an Islander for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old center unsurprisingly landed a sizable extension as he's tallied 31 goals, matching a career high, and 23 assists through 49 games in a contract year. Horvat will make his much-anticipated Islanders debut Monday against the Flyers.