Horvat scored a goal on two shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Horvat received a pass from Brock Nelson in the slot and fired home the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period. This goal extends Horvat's point streak to 11 games, as he has been red hot with 17 points during this span. Horvat is now up to 13 goals and 31 points in 30 games.