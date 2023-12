Horvat scored a goal on two shots in the Islanders' 3-1 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

Horvat received a pass from Brock Nelson in the slot and fired home the game-winning goal on the power play in the second period. This goal extends the former Canuck's point streak to 11 games as he has been red-hot with 17 points during this span. Horvat is now up to 13 goals and 31 points in 30 games.