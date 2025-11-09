Horvat scored two goals, including one on a power play, and put five shots on net in Saturday's 5-0 shutout win over the Rangers.

Horvat tallied the opening goal midway through the first period before striking the back of the net on a power play late in the second. With Saturday's performance, Horvat extended his point streak to five games and he has 18 points through 15 outings this year. The top-line center has 11 goals to start the year, which is tied for third in the league, only behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Montreal's Cole Caufield. While Horvat hasn't surpassed the 40-goal mark in his 12-year career, he has a solid shot to do so this year, even if his scoring pace slows down. Regardless, he is well above the pace needed to set a new career high in points and is entering elite conversations in fantasy.