Horvat notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Horvat has earned three points over his last six outings. The 29-year-old center hasn't picked up a multi-point effort since Jan. 20 versus the Blue Jackets, but he remains in a top-line role as a key part of the Islanders' offense. For the season, he's at 41 points, 161 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-10 rating over 55 appearances. He'll need a big push to close out the season to get to the 60-point mark for the third season in a row.