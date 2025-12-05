Horvat tallied a goal, recorded an assist, fired six shots on net and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Horvat continued his elite goal-scoring campaign Thursday with an even strength tally to open up the second period. He also picked up a secondary helper late in the period on Matthew Barzal's power-play goal. With the pair of points, Horvat has 17 goals, 12 assists and 100 shots on goal through 28 games this season. He has found the back of the net more than most players this season, as the 30-year-old center is currently tied for fifth in goals across the NHL. He's not only on pace for the best goal-scoring numbers of his career, but could also set a new career high in points if he can surpass the 70 he accumulated during the 2022-23 campaign. As long as he continues to fire the puck with an elite volume of attempts on goal, Horvat could make the 2025-26 season one of the best scoring seasons for the Islanders in recent years.