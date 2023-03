Horvat has now gone five straight games without a goal after failing to wrinkle the twine in the 5-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.

Horvat has only one goal in his last eight and two in his last 12 games. It probably shouldn't be surprising that he has been without linemate Mathew Barzal (knee) for most of that time. Barzal still doesn't have a timetable, so Horvat will have to figure out how to light the lamp with a rotating cast of characters flanking him for the immediate future.