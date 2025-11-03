Horvat picked up a power-play assist and put two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

Horvat played a hand in the career day for Matthew Schaefer as he assisted the young defenseman's first tally on a power play in the opening period. Overall, the 30-year-old Horvat has six assists, 13 points and 40 shots on net in 12 games this season. The Islanders' top-line center has at least one point in all but three of his appearances this year, putting him on the right track for a career-best season. Horvat has only eclipsed the 70-point mark once, but with a plethora of solid goal-scoring options to join him on the top line at any point this season, he could reach that mark again.