Horvat scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Horvat notched his 17th goal of the campaign as part of a rapid two-goal barrage over a 55-second span that gave the Isles a 2-1 lead before the end of the first period. This goal extended Horvat's point streak to four games, and the 29-year-old star playmaker has now cracked the scoresheet in six of his nine outings in January. He's recorded nine points (seven goals, two assists), 34 shots, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating during that stretch.