Horvat scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Horvat scored his 24th goal of the year early in the third period that eventually counted as the game winner. It propelled the Islanders to their fourth straight win as they make a solid push for a playoff spot. The 28-year old center had six shots on net and three hits in 18:02 of ice time. Since the start of January, Horvat only has eight points (four goals and four assists) in 12 games played. Managers may have to look to other options for scoring as Horvat has not become the point-a-game player that the Islanders had hoped for.