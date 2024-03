Horvat scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring in the first period by beating Igor Shesterkin from a sharp angle, then muscled home a rebound in the second. Unfortunately for the Islanders and their playoff chances, that was all the offense they could muster. Horvat has been on a tear of late, scoring seven goals and 12 points over the last 10 games, and he sits one tally short of his third straight 30-goal campaign.