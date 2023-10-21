Horvat was good for two goals in Friday's 5-4 OT loss against the Devils.

Horvat ended up with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit, while winning nine of his 17 faceoff opportunities. The goals will help fantasy managers breathe a sigh of relief after he was blanked across the first two games of the season. He'll look to carry over the momentum as the Isles shuffle off to Buffalo on Saturday.