Horvat provided two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Horvat contributed to a dominant first two periods by the Islanders by putting up two apples on the way to a 5-0 lead over the Bruins. He added one shot on net in 19:03 of ice time. In the past 10 games for Horvat he has three goals and four assists. While his recent performance has not been off the charts, in deeper leagues he can be considered a dependable fantasy asset as the Islanders fight for their playoff lives.