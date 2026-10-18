Horvat had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Toronto. He also had two hits.

Horvat's rebound goal in the second stood as the winner in a game that saw his ice time spike to 24:21 after two Isles forwards went down with injury. Horvat has been incredibly consistent this season -- he has been held off the scoresheet just once in eight games, and he has delivered five goals, four assists, four power-play points (three PPG), 19 hits and 26 shots in eight games overall. Horvat is producing like he did in Vancouver in 2022-23 before he was traded to the Isles.