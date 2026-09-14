Horvat was named the Islanders' captain Monday.

Horvat was limited to 68 regular-season appearances last year, but he remained efficient with 31 goals, 26 assists, 51 hits, 40 PIM and 38 blocked shots while averaging 20:46 of ice time. The 2026-27 campaign will be his fourth full season with the Islanders, and he's set to take on a leadership role for the team. Prior to the 2025-26 season, Horvat had appeared in 81 regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns, and he should remain a strong source of offensive production if he can remain healthy this year.