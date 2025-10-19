Horvat scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Horvat followed up his hat trick from Thursday with a game-tying tally in Saturday's contest. He evened the score at 2-2 in the second period, a frame which saw both teams bend the twine three times. Horvat has six points, 25 shots on net, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across five appearances. He's been separated from Mathew Barzal to begin 2025-26, but it's working out just fine for Horvat's offense.