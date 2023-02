Horvat contributed a goal in the Islanders' 4-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday.

Horvat supplied the marker at 5:08 of the second period, increasing the Islanders' lead to 4-0. It was his first goal and point in two games since being acquired by the Islanders from Vancouver. The 27-year-old had 31 goals and 54 points in 49 contests with the Canucks in 2022-23 before he was traded.