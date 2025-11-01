Horvat scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Horvat put the Islanders ahead 2-1 with his tally at 4:29 of the third period. The 30-year-old center has had a productive first month of the campaign, racking up seven goals and five assists over 11 games. He's earned three points during the Islanders' recent four-game road trip, and he'll look to keep the offense rolling at home against the Blue Jackets on Sunday.