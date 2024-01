Horvat tallied a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas.

Horvat scored the game-winner 41 seconds into overtime, lifting a backhander past Scott Wedgewood on a breakaway to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory. The 28-year-old Horvat has goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight. Overall, he's up to 19 goals and 43 points through 45 games this season.